Sky Sports pundit and EFL expert David Prutton has warned that Cardiff City could lose Rubin Colwill in the event of relegation to League One, with the Welshman having previously been linked with Ipswich Town.

It has been yet another mixed campaign for the talented playmaker, who has struggled for consistency in a Cardiff side fighting desperately against the drop to English football's third-tier. Colwill has been a regular fixture with the Bluebirds for the first time in his career following the September appointment of Omer Riza, making 40 appearances and counting across all competitions.

In that time, Colwill has managed to register five goals and four assists, but only has one strike to show for his 35 games in the Championship. He does, however, remain a richly talented and exciting prospect who, at 22, will be expected to kick-on further in the coming years, perhaps in a more competitive side.

Rubin Colwill's 24/25 Cardiff City stats across all competitions via FotMob, as of March 28 Appearances 40 Goals 5 Assists 4 xG 5.27 xA 3.53 Chances created 47 Successful dribbles 63 Touches in opposition box 98

Last summer, Colwill earned reported interest from then-Premier League newcomers Ipswich, who are now poised to be relegated back to the Championship.

His talents are known throughout the Championship and, with Cardiff's divisional status for next season still very much up in the air with just eight games to spare, there could be a natural fear of seeing the academy graduate prized away if League One beckons.

David Prutton tips potential Cardiff City exit for Rubin Colwill amid Ipswich Town transfer claim

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton explained how the financial ramifications of relegation to League One could encourage Cardiff to sanction a sale for the attacking midfielder.

Prutton, like many, believes Colwill is a "huge talent" and would not be surprised to see a queue of suitors line up for the Welsh international in the months to come.

"He's a huge talent at a very, very good age," Prutton told FLW.

"Ipswich have been the ones that have come out of the woodwork as one of the potential suitors.

"Obviously I'm assuming finances [will play a part] if they are to go down. They've still very much got a fighting chance, then the debate may come about where Colwill wants the next portion of his career to be and where he thinks he deserves to be plying his trade.

"It could be mutually beneficial. I think it always is in this situation. If the player is playing well, it does well for him and the club.

"If the player is motioning for a move and can generate a decent amount of money, it's mutually beneficial.

"So yes, teams who go down need to reassess, look at the playing staff, make cuts and potentially be cost-effective, so that could be part of that."

Cardiff City's Rubin Colwill is too good for League One

Akin to a number of players in this current Cardiff squad - such as the likes of Callum Robinson, Yousef Salech, Alex Robertson and Callum O'Dowda - Colwill is simply too good for League One and could not be begrudged for looking to move on if Riza's side suffer relegation.

That, of course, is a very realistic prospect. Though Cardiff head into Saturday afternoon's home clash against Sheffield Wednesday with a win under their belts claimed at Blackburn Rovers before the international break, it was just their fourth victory in 2025 as they remain in the dogfight.

Cardiff are 21st, though 22nd-placed Derby County are just one point behind and have plenty of momentum after winning each of their last three matches amid an upturn under John Eustace.

It's unlikely that a player of Colwill's class would be retained in League One.

While the mercurial midfielder has struggled for consistency, his talent and potential know no bounds and it's easy to see Colwill going elsewhere and blossoming into a real star.

That's exactly what could happen if Cardiff are relegated.