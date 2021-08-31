Ipswich closing in on transfer agreement for Championship midfielder

Ipswich Town are set to complete a sensational transfer swoop for Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys have fended off reported interest from Championship clubs Sheffield United, Preston North End and Luton Town to bring the seven-cap Egypt international to Portman Road on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old signed for Middlesbrough from Wigan Athletic last summer and was a regular under Neil Warnock, playing 31 times in the Championship during the 2020-21 campaign.

But following an approach from Ipswich, Morsy is set to drop down a level and re-unite with Paul Cook, who managed Morsy at both Chesterfield and Wigan.

Once over the line, Morsy will be Ipswich’s 20th signing of an incredibly busy summer transfer window as Cook looks to shape the squad of the Suffolk club in his own way following new American investment.

And Morsy will provide competition to the likes of Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper in the middle of the park for a side that are yet to win in League One so far this season.

The Verdict

This is one heck of a coup for a League One club and it just proves the pull that Ipswich have with their new-found riches.

The Tractor Boys have not started the season well and Cook has been given total backing by the owners of the club, and this is the latest statement of intent that proves just that.

Morsy has started the season well-involved with Boro, even though he was sent off against Blackburn Rovers this past weekend, so it does seem an odd move for the Teessiders to sanction his exit.

Rest assured though Morsy is the kind of player that could really give Ipswich the kicking into shape that they need – he will take no prisoners on the pitch and he is a real leader who could really get them firing.