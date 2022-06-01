Ipswich closing in on permanent addition of 26-year-old

Ipswich Town are closing in on the addition of former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Dominic Ball, according to TWTD.

The Tractor Boys have already got their summer recruitment ahead of the 2022-23 League One season underway by bringing Rotherham United hot-shot Freddie Ladapo to Portman Road.

And he is set to be joined by Ball, whose deal at Loftus Road expired at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 26-year-old spent three years at the Hoops, joining from Rotherham United on a permanent basis after spending two seasons on loan at Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Ball was a regular for the R’s in his first two years with the West London outfit, but his game-time this past season was restricted to just 20 league appearances, spending the majority of the second half of the campaign on the bench for Mark Warburton.

He has now seemingly found himself a new club though, with Kieran McKenna set to hand Ball a contract with the Suffolk side in a bid to bolster his midfield options.

The Verdict

Ball is a player that McKenna will know well from his time coaching at Tottenham’s academy – somewhere the incoming midfielder also spent time in his younger days.

He offers great versatility being able to play as a centre-back or a right-back as well as his natural position of central midfield, but it’s likely he is being brought in to provide competition in the engine room.

Ipswich let Tom Carroll go this summer and it’s unclear if they will sign Tyreeq Bakinson permanently, so Ball is definitely needed.

Whilst he won’t do anything flashy in the middle of the park, Ball will keep things ticking over nicely if he gets game-time and it’s certainly a shrewd addition for the club when it’s confirmed.