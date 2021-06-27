Ipswich close to securing transfer agreement for 30-year-old EFL goalkeeper

Salford City stopper Vaclav Hladky is set for a move to Ipswich Town, according to TWTD.

Journalist Alan Nixon had hinted that the Tractor Boys had moved on from Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist by revealing that they were looking elsewhere in their search for a new number one, with another target in Ben Amos heading to Wigan Athletic.

And attentions have seemingly turned to a goalkeeper from the same nation as current Ipswich man Tomas Holy, who has been told he can leave Portman Road this summer despite playing 36 times in League One last season.

30-year-old Hladky spent a season and a half in the Scottish Premiership with St. Mirren from January 2019 and quickly became one of the top stoppers in the league, so it was a bit of a coup for Salford to bring him in last summer, especially when Azerbaijani giants Qarabag bid £200,000 for him beforehand.

Hladky continued his fine performances in League Two, keeping 21 clean sheets in 45 matches for the Ammies and it now looks like he’s set to jump up a league with Ipswich.

With one year left on his contract, Hladky will undoubtedly move for a decent fee and it looks like Paul Cook has filled another problem position ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Verdict

This is a really smart move from Ipswich as I rate Hladky as a Championship-level goalkeeper.

It was a massive shock when Salford were able to persuade the Czech stopper to drop to League Two last summer, but the Class of 92 must have been very persuasive in their efforts.

But with a bigger club coming in for him and the chance of playing Championship football in 2022, it would have been hard for Hladky to turn down this particular approach.

Considering goalkeepers can seemingly go on forever nowadays, Ipswich should get a good few years out of Hladky and overall this is a good bit of business should the Suffolk side get it over the line.