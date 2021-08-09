Ipswich close to confirming 23-year-old as latest signing

In what has seemingly been a long-running saga, Ipswich Town look to be finally sealing a deal to bring Hayden Coulson to Portman Road.

According to TWTD, the 23-year-old is at the club this afternoon to finalise a season-long loan move from Middlesbrough after he was not given a squad number ahead of the new season at the Teessiders.

Paul Cook has been interested in bringing the versatile left-sided player to Suffolk since the middle of July, but the deal has failed to get over the line because of Middlesbrough’s own struggles at left-back.

However Marc Bola is now fit again after injury, and because of that it seems as though Neil Warnock has allowed Ipswich to complete a deal for Coulson.

Coulson played just 17 times for Boro last season with both Bola and Marvin Johnson preferred on the left side of the pitch, but he is expected to compete for a first-team place at left-back with Matt Penney at Portman Road, who arrived after being released by Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The Verdict

It’s clear to see with the imminent arrival of Coulson and the fact he’s competing with a player like Penney that Paul Cook wants to see a lot of attacking from his full-backs this season.

Both men are attack-minded individuals who have played further up the pitch during their careers so far and in Coulson’s case he was more of a wing-back last season.

There’s definite room for improvement from a defensive standpoint when it comes to his skill-set but Paul Cook clearly sees something in him to pursue him for a number of weeks and Ipswich may have finally succeeded in getting a deal over the line.