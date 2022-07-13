Ipswich boss offers update on Portsmouth target whose departure is expected

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Portsmouth target Joe Pigott remains part of the first team squad for the time being – though reports suggest he is expected to depart.

Pigott has struggled to make much of an impact since joining on a free transfer from AFC Wimbledon last summer and has been linked with a loan move to Ipswich’s League One rivals ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The EADT has reported that the striker is expected to leave Portman Road this summer but it appears that is not related to his absence from their most recent pre-season game against West Ham United.

The 28-year-old did not feature in the 2-1 defeat to the Hammers on Tuesday but, speaking after the game, McKenna revealed that he is still part of the senior squad despite the speculation over his future.

He told EADT: “Joe’s been training well and has been with us since the start of pre-season.

“He’s part of the squad at the moment, has played in the first two friendlies and will likely be involved again on Saturday.

“It was just that today we wanted to go with one up front in both halves as our system and we thought Freddie (Ladapo) and Kayden (Jackson) needed the minutes from the bench.

“There will be other times when we play in different ways and we have two 90-minute games on Saturday. As it stands he’ll be involved in that.”

The Verdict

It does seem a matter of when and not if Pigott departs Ipswich. Though McKenna has suggested he remains part of the senior squad, his comments hint that he expects a departure at some point soon.

That would be best for all parties as the arrivals of free agent Freddie Ladapo and Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules this summer mean the 2021 signing looks excess to requirements.

He still has two years left on his deal at Portman Road but it’s hard to see him battling his way back into the manager’s plans.

The 28-year-old had a good record in League One before joining the Tractor Boys – having scored 42 league goals in his previous three seasons at the level – and he represents a good addition for another third tier side like Pompey.