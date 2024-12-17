Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath has attracted the attention of Premier League sides Ipswich Town and West Ham United ahead of the January transfer window, with the pair asking for information about the forward, according to Tutto Mercato.

An interesting and brilliant balance has been struck by Michael Carrick this season. When they signed Tommy Conway from Bristol City for £4.5 million, there was a real question over how they were going to get the best out of him and their current number nine, Latte Lath, who scored 16 goals in the previous campaign.

It's worked out brilliantly, with the pair of them still enjoying strong form despite not starting every single match. This didn't come without any aches and pains though. The Ivorian had a rocky start to this season but has certainly picked up the pace over the last month-and-a-half, netting six goals in his last 11 appearances.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's 24/25 stats (Championship) Apps 21 Starts 14 Goals 8 Expected goals (xG) 8.28 Assists 2 Big chances created 3 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 17/12/24

There was a chance that Latte Lath could have left late in the summer window. The interest in him was no surprise given the campaign that the 25-year-old had just had, and Boro will have to bat off interest again in the upcoming winter window if they want to hold onto him.

Ipswich and West Ham are looking at Emmanuel Latte Lath ahead of January

The Tractor Boys and the Hammers have both "asked for information" on the striker, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

It was Ipswich who were the ones trying to sign the Ivorian late in the summer for a reported fee of £20 million. Latte Lath was pulled out of Boro's trip to face Cardiff City on deadline day because of the potential move that was on the horizon, but it never came to fruition.

The season-ending leg injury that West Ham striker suffered in a car crash last week has left a void in Julien Lopetegui's side that Latte Lath could fill.

Tutto Mercato also believe that there are teams from Germany's top division that are intrigued by Boro's number nine, who played for Atalanta in Italy before signing for the Teessiders two summers ago for an initial £4.3 million.

In a transfer market that is short of available striker options, it comes as no shock to hear of clubs that may fancy their chances of signing Latte Lath. His agent, Matthias Veneroso, certainly isn't either.

He recently told Tutto Mercato: "He's [Latte Lath] back to scoring. Eight goals in the first part of the championship and we expect something to happen in January. He is an attacker and the attackers are always the object of attention in the January market."

Middlesbrough must require a King's ransom to let Latte Lath leave

The striker's natural talent has been plain for all to see for the last year or so. His levels of performance, especially given the position that he plays, is always going to catch the eye of potential suitors. Boro will feel under no pressure to let him go, though.

His contract with the club runs until 2027, they elected to not let him leave in the summer for £20 million; why should they let him leave for anything less than say £25 million in January? They shouldn't, is the answer.

At least now, if they were persuaded to part ways with Latte Lath, they know that Conway is happily settled into the squad and can do a good job for the team, but that shouldn't make them anymore willing to break up their striker double act.