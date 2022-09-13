“Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit delivers verdict in League One debate

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers have re-adapted to life as a League One team exceptionally well, with boss Ian Evatt no doubt hoping that his team can push on now and think of another promotion.

Even with the side having only been back up from League Two for a season, they have already looked like one of the better teams in the division. They bagged a top half finish upon their first campaign back and have already started the 2022/23 season well too, as they are currently sat in eighth.

The Wanderers then will have big aspirations for themselves and would probably consider themselves now as one of the better teams in the league. In a third tier that is packed full of fallen Premier League giants, it could be hard for many teams to break into the top six and the promotion places then.

There are plenty of sides in League One now that could be considered as title favourites or promotion hopefuls. With Derby having been relegated and now having new owners and with Barnsley led by Michael Duff, you can add those teams to the list that already contained the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

Now, speaking to Bolton Wanderers’ Football League World fan pundit Oliver Jacques he has revealed that he thinks the best team in the league honour falls to the Tractor Boys. The club are now led by Kieran McKenna and arguably looked like one of the teams to beat in the second half of last season. Now, our pundit has claimed they played Bolton off the park and are a ‘really, really solid team.’

Speaking about the best team in League One then, he said:”So far, for the team that has probably been the best, I can only go off what I’ve seen so the best team by a country mile that Bolton have played would be Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

“I think we were really poor against Sheffield Wednesday, so probably flattered them a bit but it’s just the strength in depth of their squad, it’s just ridiculous really. A lot of their second eleven could probably start for most of the teams outside of the top six. But I’m going to go with Ipswich, just because we played them first game of the season and I thought it might be a good time to play them, might be a bit rusty but they weren’t at all.

“I thought we played really well and we still got played off the park and definitely nicked a draw. We didn’t deserve it, I thought they were a really, really solid team.”

The Verdict

Bolton are a very good team themselves but as Oliver says, it is certainly hard to look past Ipswich as one of the best in the division.

The side were outstanding once Kieran McKenna took over. He suddenly had players at Portman Road that were underperforming producing the goods on a weekly basis. They looked a completely different outfit and were playing some really attractive football as well.

It is a style of play that isn’t just eye-catching but is getting results to boot. With McKenna now having had a summer transfer window to mould the team to his image as well, it means they are now even stronger. That has been proven too by the fact that Ipswich are leading the division right now and have yet to lose a single game.

Ipswich then could be the team to beat again this season – and it might mean they finally bag a spot back in the Championship.