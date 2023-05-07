There is still unfinished business for Ipswich Town heading into the final day of the League One campaign.

With promotion secured following a thumping 6-0 victory over Exeter City last weekend, the Tractor Boys could secure the league title with a win away at Fleetwood on Sunday afternoon.

Of course, even with three points, they are relying on a result elsewhere going their way, with Plymouth top heading into their clash away at Port Vale.

Any slip up from Argyle and Ipswich will be looking to capitalise.

What is the latest Ipswich Town transfer news?

Despite the title not yet being decided, as mentioned above, the club's divisional status for next season is.

Indeed, Ipswich will play Championship football next season for the first time since 2018/19, and the club are seemingly wasting no time on getting to work on strengthening their current squad.

That is the case according to a recent report from The Sun, who claim that the Tractor Boys are looking to beat off competition to sign Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan this summer.

Their report claims Ipswich are looking ahead to a busy summer, with the 20-year-old Palace player featuring highly on their shortlist.

Championship play-off hopefuls Luton Town are also interested in a potential loan deal for Rak-Sakyi, if they do not go on to win promotion, claims the report.

After a spell out on loan with League One side Charlton Athletic this season, it is said Crystal Palace may opt to send Rak-Sakyi on loan to the Championship this time around, meaning Ipswich could have a chance of landing him.

How has Jesurun Rak-Sakyi got on at Charlton Athletic?

The 20-year-old's stay in the third tier has been an impressive one, and certainly one that will make Crystal Palace confident that he can make the step up into the second division.

For the Addicks, for example, the 20-year-old has scored 15 goals this campaign, as well as registering eight assists, in 42 League One outings.

Would Jesurun Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

The above return, for a young player making their first steps into senior football, is a very impressive one, indeed.

As such, one is inclined to suggest that were he to step up to the Championship with Ipswich, Rak-Sakyi could certainly be a success.

Kieran McKenna seems a good manager for Palace to trust with the 20-year-old's development for a season or so, and as such, this really could be a great deal for all parties.

As we approach the summer, with only Ipswich and Luton named at this stage, no doubt further suitors will emerge.