Ipswich among clubs fighting to still secure play-off chance ahead of L1 vote

Quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times and speaking to his podcast, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has suggested that Ipswich Town are among those fighting to keep playing amid a proposal for an 8-team play-off race.

League One finds itself in disarray at the moment with squabbling clubs set to finally learn how the season is going to end on Tuesday.

Indeed, with the table so congested at the top, if the same route that League Two is following is taken, there are going to be some disappointed clubs – Ipswich and Peterborough United included.

MacAnthony, though, has revealed that a proposal put through by Tranmere could win enough support to see 8-teams play in the play-offs given the close nature of the league, and Ipswich might benefit from it with them asking to put in 10 teams as an amendment to the idea.

He said:

“Ipswich have put in an amendment which would see 10 teams fighting for three places.

“Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting to put something across.

“Coventry would go up and would get their promotion. Rotherham would go into an eight-team play-off race, from second down to ninth.

“Teams could opt in or opt out. Doncaster are in the mix and, according to their local journalist, they don’t have the appetite to play so if they were to give their slot up, Ipswich would get it instead.

“Then you’d have eight teams, two groups of four, playing off against each other.”

The Verdict

How League One is going to finish remains to be seen but it does seem unlikely that a full fixture programme is going to be played out.

The EFL has already ruled out an expanded play-off competition so will Tranmere’s idea float? They are looking to avoid relegation of course.

We’ll soon see what’s going to play out now, though, with the vote results expected on Tuesday.