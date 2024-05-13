Ipswich Town are one of the clubs interested in signing Millwall attacker Zian Flemming in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from The South London Press, who say the Dutchman is also attracting interest from Spain ahead of the return of the market later this month.

It has been another memorable campaign for Ipswich Town. After winning from League One last season, Kieran McKenna's side made it back to back promotions with a second place finish in the Championship.

As a result, they are now preparing for a return to the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years.

Now it seems as though a new potential transfer target has emerged for the Tractor Boys, as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of that step back up to the top-flight of English football.

Ipswich want Zian Flemming

As per this latest update, Ipswich are keen to bring Flemming from Millwall to Portman Road in the summer transfer window.

Flemming joined Millwall back in the summer of 2022, arriving from Fortuna Sittard in his home country for a reported £1.7million.

A prolific debut campaign at The Den led to numerous offers from Burnley last summer that were rejected.

Although he has been less effective in front of goal this season, the 25-year-old is still attracting attention this summer.

Zian Flemming Millwall record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 44 15 3 2023/24 48 8 5 As of 13th May 2024

As well as Ipswich, there are a number of Spanish clubs, including La Liga side Alaves, who are now keen on a move for Flemming.

However, it is suggested that some of those Spanish teams may prefer to sign the attacker on an initial loan deal, that includes the option to buy.

There is currently one year remaining on Flemming's contract with Millwall, although the club have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

That effectively secures his future at The Den until the end of the 2025/26 season, and does give his current club some scope to negotiate in response to any offers that might come in this summer.

For their part, Millwall finished 13th in the Championship this season, with a decision to bring Neil Harris back to the club for a second spell as manager helping them to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Flemming an interesting target for Ipswich

These links with Flemming are certainly intriguing for those of an Ipswich Town persuasion.

As with any promoted club, the Tractor Boys will need to strengthen this summer as they prepare for a return to the Premier League.

The finances they have available mean they ought to be able to afford a deal for the Millwall attacker once the window opens again.

He also has experience of top-flight football from his time in the Netherlands, where he did prove effective for Fortuna Sittard in particular.

However, the fact that he saw his form dip for Millwall during the season just gone may be something of a concern, as it may raise questions about whether he can make the step-up to the Premier League.

That is one aspect of the situation that Ipswich will need to consider and study closely, and it will be interesting to see just how far they are willing to go in their pursuit of the Millwall man as a result of that.