Iorfa starts: How we expect Sheffield Wednesday to line up against Cheltenham on Saturday

Play-off chasing Sheffield Wednesday host Cheltenham tomorrow.

The Owls currently sit one point behind Sunderland who are in the play-off places.

Wednesday currently have a game in hand over the Black Cats and as Sunderland aren’t playing this weekend due to the international break, this is their chance to make up some points.

Cheltenham are currently twelfth in the league but have won three of their last five games so do pose a threat to the Owls.

For Wednesday, getting a result from this game is important in their fight for a play-off place. However, they only won two of their last five games and most recently drew 0-0 with relegation battling Gillingham so they will have to work hard to get a result tomorrow.

Here we look at how Darren Moore’s side may line up for the fixture.

Darren Moore has been happy with his formation of 3-5-2 and we see his side set up like this again.

Despite being called up for international duty, Bailey Peacock-Farrell is available for tomorrow’s game and will then join Northern Ireland next week which is a big bonus for Wednesday.

Making up the back three we have Jordan Storey and Sam Hutchinson. Storey joined the Owls on loan in January and has played every game since his arrival so we see his place remain secure. Hutchinson has played 22 times for Wednesday in the league this season.

They are joined by Dominic Iorfa. Although he has recently returned from injury, he’s a strong player and is favoured above Cheyenne Dunkley.

The midfield remains unchanged from the weekend with Jack Hunt, George Byers, Massimo Luongo, captain Barry Bannan and Marvin Johnson.

Upfront, Callum Patterson stays in the side but Wednesday will be without star striker Saido Berahino who is away on international duty.

Joint top scorer Lee Gregory joins him and Moore will be hoping they will both be able to provide his side with some goals.