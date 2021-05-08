‘Invisible man’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to performance of 25-year-old in Blackburn loss

A number of Birmingham City supporters have been bemoaning the performance of goalkeeper Connal Trueman following the Blues’ 5-2 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the campaign.

Lee Bowyer once again named an experimental starting line-up with the Blues having managed to avoid all of the final day nerves and drama that was being experienced between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday. That alone deserves a lot of credit, but there will be some question marks over whether it was the right decision to end the season with two weakened teams that have resulted in poor results.

Trueman was preferred in goal to Zach Jeacock, but it was a difficult afternoon for the goalkeeper and he struggled throughout the game against Blackburn. He was at fault for a number of the goals that the Blues conceded with his positioning being called into question and also his ability to command his penalty area an issue at Ewood Park.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Birmingham City appearances?

1 of 18 Mikael Forssell? More Less

It was a performance that saw him ship five goals and it will not have done anything really to convince Bowyer that he can be the one to really challenge Neil Etheridge for his place in goal next season. The Blues might need to consider their options in the transfer market now having given both Trueman and Jeacock a chance in the last two games.

Many Birmingham fans were quick to suggest that Trueman’s performance shows that he is not good enough for the Blues.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Yeah Trueman isn't good enough and never will be. Jeacock is clear #bcfc — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) May 8, 2021

Trueman is poor #bcfc — james lomas 🌍🏐 (@James_C_Lomas) May 8, 2021

Trueman just hasnt got it. #BCFC — James Rowe (@_Dj_Roman) May 8, 2021

Connal Trueman the invisible man #bcfc — Will Goulden (@WillGoulden) May 8, 2021

Good that he’ll finally see we can get rid of trueman n some of that dead wood — BenBCFC (@Ponsonby_Ben) May 8, 2021

Trueman is terrible 😂 — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) May 8, 2021

Trueman is shocking! — Marc Duggins (@1981marc) May 8, 2021