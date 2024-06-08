Highlights Burnley's new owners have invested heavily in the squad, leading to potential big sales and signings this summer.

Fans are eager to see the outcome of the summer transfer window after a period of significant investment.

The appointment of a new manager, such as Alan Pardew or Frank Lampard, will heavily influence Burnley's transfer activity.

Burnley have endured highs and lows since current owner Alan Pace bought a controlling stake in the club in 2020, suffering relegations from the Premier League in 2022 and 2024, but they also won the Championship title in 2023.

Following the departure of former boss Vincent Kompany to German giants Bayern Munich, the Clarets will undergo a rebuild over the summer transfer window as well as during the 2024/25 second tier campaign, and fans will be interested to see what transfer activity happens at Turf Moor this summer.

Burnley fan pundit delivers Alan Pace ownership verdict:

FLW's fan pundit, Ben revealed how satisfied he is with the investment into the club from its owners: "To be honest, I think the new owners have invested too much money, if anything, into the playing squad.

"Spending over £100m last season, you've got to look at that.

"When have Burnley ever spent that kind of money before?

"Under (previous owner) Mike Garlick, there was a window towards the end of his time when we signed Dale Stephens.

"The window after we got Europe, we didn't spend all that much, we spent a bit more than we normally would, but it certainly wasn't a window of a team that had just finished 7th in the Premier League, that's for sure.

"The new owners have invested massively into the playing squad, which has been needed for years and that was one of the sort of things why everyone was calling for a change, just due to the lack of investment.

"It would have been nice, to see (Sean) Dyche really get a bit more money.

"It would have been nice to see Dyche get more backing, they obviously gave (Vincent) Kompany a lot of money, had a lot of trust in him and it just hasn't really worked.

"There's some clear signs of some players in there that'll sell for really good money, there's no doubt we'll get the money on all those players.

"The investment's good, but we really need to see what it's going to be like this summer.

"I imagine there will be some big, big sales this summer, in terms of (James) Trafford, (Sander) Berge maybe, (Wilson) Odobert, stuff like that, and you look at all the loan players that are coming back.

"The squad is very heavily packed right now.

"There needs to be quite a few outgoings, and obviously whatever manager comes in is going to want to bring in players, so you can expect a really crazy summer at Turf Moor.

"A lot of outgoings, a lot of incomings and it will be really interesting to see what kind of money we do spend."

Managerial appointment will dictate summer transfer activity

Following Kompany's departure, the Clarets are still yet to appoint a new manager, while former Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew has admitted that he would be open to the role following links.

Meanwhile, according to TBR Football, former Chelsea and Everton manager Frank Lampard is also being considered for the vacancy at Turf Moor.