‘Intriguing option’, ‘What could possibly go wrong?’ – These Bournemouth fans react as high-profile figure emerges as managerial target

Bournemouth have spoken to Patrick Vieira as they look to appoint a new manager ahead of next season.

Jonathan Woodgate was named as Jason Tindall’s successor when the former Cherries chief was dismissed earlier this year, signing a deal that ran until the end of the season.

A failure to win promotion means Woodgate was always going to face a battle to keep the job on a long-term basis and it appears that the hierarchy are making other plans.

That’s after the Mirror revealed Vieira is on their radar, with talks having taken place with the former French midfielder. Interestingly, the Arsenal legend was in the frame to take over following Tindall’s exit but a move didn’t materialise.

Vieira has had roles with New York City and Nice in the past, but his potential arrival prompted a mixed response from the Bournemouth fans.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the news…

#afcb Vieira would be an intriguing option for sure. Fits in to my ABW mantra so that"s a positive. As with every manager we'll be linked with, will have his faults and failures. — Chris Jones (@CJAFCB) June 12, 2021

Biggest positive would be his connections. You saw the benefits that can be gained from exploring the international market from Brentford — Joel warren (@Joelwar55075449) June 12, 2021

What could possibly go wrong….

UTCIAD 🍒 https://t.co/rIq3wz2EvQ — Neal Andrews (@Merc1526) June 12, 2021

Will attract players Aswell😏 — Mitch (@M1tch16_) June 12, 2021

Another smoke screen 🙈 — Trev (@trevafcb2016) June 12, 2021