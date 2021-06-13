Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘Intriguing option’, ‘What could possibly go wrong?’ – These Bournemouth fans react as high-profile figure emerges as managerial target

Bournemouth have spoken to Patrick Vieira as they look to appoint a new manager ahead of next season.

Jonathan Woodgate was named as Jason Tindall’s successor when the former Cherries chief was dismissed earlier this year, signing a deal that ran until the end of the season.

A failure to win promotion means Woodgate was always going to face a battle to keep the job on a long-term basis and it appears that the hierarchy are making other plans.

That’s after the Mirror revealed Vieira is on their radar, with talks having taken place with the former French midfielder. Interestingly, the Arsenal legend was in the frame to take over following Tindall’s exit but a move didn’t materialise.

Vieira has had roles with New York City and Nice in the past, but his potential arrival prompted a mixed response from the Bournemouth fans.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the news…


