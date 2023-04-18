This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Having won promotion to the Premier League, it seems that Burnley are already considering ways in which they can improve their squad.

Aberdeen striker Duk is the latest name linked to Turf Moor, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Clarets are keeping tabs on the forward.

Duk has 18 goals in Scotland this campaign and is contracted to Aberdeen until 2025.

Should Burnley sign Duk from Aberdeen?

With that in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed the potential transfer deal.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Duk's goal record for Aberdeen, and previously at Benfica in their youth sides, certainly suggests there is a goalscorer there.

However, it is a big step up from the Scottish Premiership to the Premier League and I do question whether this would be a good move for the Clarets.

With Burnley losing Ashley Barnes, they do need a striker this summer, but I think they would be better off looking for a more proven option.

Of course, that is not easy, nor cheap, but with Duk having multiple clubs after him, it does not look like a move for him will be, either.

All I'm saying is that the Clarets shouldn't rush into anything just yet, and see how the striker market evolves in the coming months.

James Reeves

Duk would be an incredibly intriguing signing for Burnley.

There is no doubt his record for Aberdeen this season has been impressive, but the standard in the Scottish Premiership is significantly lower than what he would encounter in the Premier League should he move to Turf Moor.

But at 23 years old, Duk still has plenty of room for improvement and has displayed lots of potential in the early stages of his career, so he could be worth the gamble, particularly with Vincent Kompany's record of developing players.

Duk fits the profile of the young and exciting attacking talents Kompany has recruited since his arrival at Burnley and the Belgian's judgement on players should be trusted given his excellent work in the market.

He would need to be given time and patience to adapt to the top flight, but he could prove to be a shrewd long-term investment.

Alfie Burns

There’s part of me that wants to trust Burnley’s recruitment ahead of their Premier League return. Vincent Kompany’s strike rate has been good in his first season at Turf Moor and he’s got a good set up around him when it comes to getting the right targets on the radar.

One area they’ve probably struggled in finding hidden gems is the No.9 position. Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster aren’t bad players, but they aren’t pulling up trees like some of the others.

Heading into the Premier League, a new striker will be a priority, which brings us to Duk.

He’s had a good season with Aberdeen, he’s still young at 23 and fits the profile of player Burnley have been targeting under Kompany.

My concern is that in the Premier League, those more proven goalscorers are where the better money is spent. Duk coming in would be risky and not much of an upgrade on what’s currently at the club.

At the end of the day, Kompany has credit in the bank to have his judgement trusted. That recruitment web is going to be pushed this summer, though.