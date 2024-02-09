Highlights Former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson reflects on being filmed for the Netflix documentary 'Sunderland 'Till I Die', admitting it was intimidating at times and had a negative impact on the atmosphere at the club.

Grayson reveals that the documentary was initially planned for the previous season but was stopped by his predecessor David Moyes, and he believes that the timing of the filming during a tumultuous season for Sunderland was intentional.

Grayson's tenure at Sunderland was short-lived, with him being sacked after just a couple of months due to the team's poor performance. He has since managed several other clubs, including Bradford City, Blackpool, Fleetwood Town, and Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

Former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has spoken out about his time at the club and the filming of the Netflix documentary 'Sunderland 'Till I Die'.

The former Preston North End manager left Deepdale in the summer of 2017 and made the move to Sunderland, who had been relegated from the Premier League the previous season.

It was a turbulent time for the Black Cats as shown by the documentary, with the club enduring a real identity crisis in the seasons that followed their Premier League relegation.

2017/18 Championship Table Position Club P GD Pts 20th Reading 46 -22 44 21st Bolton Wanderers 46 -35 43 22nd Barnsley 46 -24 41 23rd Burton Albion 46 -43 41 24th Sunderland 46 -28 37

Season 1 of the documentary followed Sunderland's 2017/18 campaign, while season 2 documented the club's 2018/19 season. Season 3 of the show is set to be released on February 13th and will document the club's 2021/22 play-off campaign.

The 2017/18 campaign was a disastrous one for the club as suffered the second of two back-to-back relegations, finishing 24th in the Championship.

Simon Grayson on his time at Sunderland being filmed for Netflix

Grayson has reflected on his time at the club and his experience of the docu-series being filmed.

He admitted being filmed was intimidating at times and that it had a negative impact on the atmosphere around the club.

“I was intrigued to see what it was going to be like. I watched it until episode three or four and wasn't too bothered after that because I got the sack. It was interesting to see how I would be perceived and how I'd come across," said Grayson.

“Some of the things were taken out of context. For example, after being sacked, I was contractually obliged to attend a hotel in London and was asked to take three different shirts so they could shoot three different scenes with me. People then asked why I didn't sound very enthusiastic in those parts.

“I remember seeing a goal we scored at Norwich but then it would cut to shots of celebrations with gold seats in the background, meaning we were at Hull. I guess that's part and parcel of documentaries.

“A lot of clubs will have learned about the good things and bad things about documentaries since Sunderland 'Til I Die came out. “

Grayson also revealed that Netflix had tried filming the club's previous season, but his predecessor David Moyes put a stop to it.

“It wasn't the right moment to have the cameras around as it was a tough time in general for Sunderland," added Grayson.

"I believe they had tried to film the documentary a year earlier (during the 2016/2017 season) but David Moyes stopped it from happening. When I arrived from Preston it was already agreed that they were going to follow us that season.

“If you're the production company I guess there was no better season to have it, though. You either want a season which ends in promotion to the Premier League or a relegation with two managers being sacked and all the turmoil that was going on. You don't want mid-table mediocrity.

“It (a documentary being filmed) can be intimidating at times. It was made at a time when being the manager of Sunderland was very difficult in itself and the cameras being there probably made it twice as bad. It had a negative impact on the players, the dressing room, and the atmosphere around the club. The Stadium of Light was a tricky place to play at the time, too.

“I guess it will go down in the history books, though, and everybody involved can use it as an experience going forward if it is thrust upon them again.”

Simon Grayson's time at Sunderland and managerial career since

Grayson lasted just a couple of months at the Stadium of Light, being sacked on the 31st October 2017 and replaced by Wales boss Chris Coleman.

He left the club after just 15 league games with his side in the relegation zone, in 22nd place. Sunderland had drawn four of their last five games under Grayson but hadn't won in 13 league games, giving the club's hierarchy no option but to sack him.

The Yorkshire man then took over at Bradford City in February 2018 with a short-term contract taking him to the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

A seven-month spell at former club Blackpool followed during the 2019/20 season, before a spell at Fleetwood Town.

Grayson's last job saw him manage Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC. After a 16-month spell in India, the former Black Cats' boss was relieved of his duties in December 2023 and has not yet returned to management.