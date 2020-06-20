Interview: EFL on Quest’s Michael Brown delivers Portsmouth play-off verdict

The Sky Bet League One play-offs are a couple of weeks away and the four clubs involved will be stepping up their preparations as they look to earn a spot in the Championship.

Among the quartet, a Portsmouth side that lost out at this stage to Sunderland last season so Kenny Jackett is bound to be eager to go a bit further than that this time around.

With the Championship returning this weekend, alongside EFL on Quest, then, we caught up with show pundit Michael Brown – a former Portsmouth player – to get his views on how Pompey might go when things kick-off against Oxford United.

He said:

“They’ve had a bit of uncertainty of late over some of their loans because they’ve had so many this season and one of the problems I believe concerns Brett Pitman because he’s not returned to training, that’s a talking point in itself, so it’ll be interesting to see what impact that has.

“Seddon, McGeehan and McCrorie have been kept which is great news, though, and they’ve come strong and come in late to the play-off picture after a slow start.

“Hopefully it is their year because of the amount of uncertainty that they have had and what it could mean for their future but they’ve got a bit of work to do first in Karl Robinson’s Oxford who have had some good results, so it’ll be tough for them.”

