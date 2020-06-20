Interview: EFL on Quest pundit Sam Parkin assesses Coventry City’s Championship survival chances

Coventry City are heading to the Sky Bet Championship after their season was curtailed and Mark Robins will now be looking forward to another new test as the Sky Blues sky rocket up the EFL.

It’s been a while since they were at this level, of course, but they will be up for the challenge and, ahead of second-tier action returning – alongside highlights show EFL on Quest – this weekend, Football League World caught up show pundit Sam Parkin to garner his thoughts on how they’d go next season.

Parkin told us initially, that the Sky Blues are going to have to get their recruitment spot on:

“They’ve been brilliant and they play a really great brand of football but if you look at Barnsley, Luton and Charlton this year, the gap between League One to the Championship is probably the biggest in the EFL so now it’ll be about recruitment.

“There’s interest in two of their best players in Michael Rose and Liam Walsh who have been so pivotal in that team. If they can’t keep hold of them it’ll be who they replace them with, I presume that Mark Robins will be looking for Championship experience to go along with a lot of good players that he has got.”

Coventry, meanwhile, earned promotion on the back of some attractive football whilst also winning games by the odd goal. It’s a style that Parkin is a fan of, but he told us that they may need to mix it up next year to keep getting results.

“I think they’ll have to mix it up next season and roll their sleeves up so they’ll probably need to add some firepower as well because they’ve been heavily reliant on Godden and won a load of games by a solitary goal.

“They’ll be looking to add more goals because they’ve not been like the Lutons and Barnsleys of last year where they’ve been free-scoring.

“I think it’ll be a struggle but who knows, they might be able to pull it off. The biggest thing for them is getting back to Coventry and how they deal with that – it’s actually suited them playing at St Andrew’s because of the pitch. They’ve been able to play this beautiful brand of football but the pitch at the Ricoh is not as good because of the rugby there. They might have to consider their style depending on where they are playing their football next season.

“You want to get back there, though, because you’ll have 16 or 17,000 supporting you instead of the lower number at the moment.”

