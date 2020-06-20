Interview: EFL on Quest pundit Dean Ashton reveals his survival concerns for Charlton

Football is back in this country and this weekend sees the Sky Bet Championship making a more than welcome return after the Premier League kicked us off in the week.

The second tier has plenty that needs to be sorted out at both ends of the table and one game concerning the scrap at the bottom takes place at the restart: Hull City v Charlton.

You can catch the highlights of that one on EFL on Quest on Saturday evening as the show makes its return alongside the Championship, and in the week we caught up with the pundits to get their thoughts on some of the big EFL storylines.

With that in mind, we asked Dean Ashton how Charlton were going to get on without Lyle Taylor, and the former West Ham man fears for their survival hopes:

“I think, knowing Lee Bowyer, he’ll have them really fired up and he’ll use the Taylor situation to help.

“I’m not surprised that he came out and publicly revealed what was going on and spoke about it so openly because I think he wants to use that positively and go to the rest of the team, ‘look it’s going to be down to us, we’re going to have to do it.’

“He’ll be telling the strikers remaining, ‘what an opportunity this is for you to save us and the club.’

“However, I think deep down that he is too important to not have on the pitch in a run-in like this, though, and the number of goals, as well as the way he holds the ball up, will be hugely missed.

“He will be the thing that means ultimately they don’t get enough points to stay up.”

Watch the EFL highlights on Quest every Saturday at 9pm and Wednesdays at 10.30pm for mid-week fixtures. Stream live and catch-up on dplay.