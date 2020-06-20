Interview: EFL on Quest pundit Dean Ashton offers his view on Lyle Taylor’s Charlton stance

The Sky Bet Championship returns this weekend and plenty still needs to be settled at both ends of the table.

In terms of the relegation battle, a huge game takes place on Saturday afternoon between Hull City and Charlton – with both sides missing key players that have told their clubs they do not intend to play before the end of their respective contracts.

Among them, Charlton’s Lyle Taylor and, ahead of the big restart and the return of EFL on Quest, Football League World spoke with show pundit Dean Ashton to gather his thoughts on the situation involving the striker.

Here’s what the former West Ham man had to say:

“Other players have done what he’s done too but people talk about the firepower, whether you’re looking in the Premier League or EFL. You’re looking for that one player that can be the difference between getting into the play-offs, getting promoted or surviving – strikers are that important so he’s taken most of the headlines.

“For me personally, people talk about loyalty in football but I haven’t seen that much over the whole time that I’ve been in the game.

“When a club doesn’t want you as a player they don’t care, they get rid of you and you’re spat out and that’s it.

“Now it’s suddenly the other way round. He has had injuries and he’s looking at his career and his family situation and I’m a perfect example of where one injury can mean your career is over. Suddenly there’s zero money coming through the door the next day and for the foreseeable future – he’s looking after his future and his family and I know the importance of that.

“Just about a year before I retired I signed a new deal at West Ham but even then you don’t necessarily get all of your contract or insurance payouts so from my point of view I think that he is perfectly entitled to take the stance that he has done.

“Football is a selfish game and people will soon forget about Lyle Taylor when he has retired so I think he needs to look after himself and his family.”

