West Brom were left devastated when central defender Cedric Kipre opted to depart The Hawthorns on a free transfer last summer.

The Ivorian international was a colossus at the back for Albion under Carlos Corberan, with his partnership alongside Kyle Bartley leading the side to keeping 18 clean sheets.

Such a resolute backline helped the Baggies squeak into the play-off places, before they suffered defeat in the semi-final over two legs by eventual winners Southampton.

Kipre made 44 appearances for Albion last season after returning from a loan spell with Cardiff City, chipping in with two goals and one assist over that time.

With his big frame and dominating presence, Kipre was such a crucial figure to the success Albion had towards the top end of the Championship last term, handing second tier attackers headaches to try and unlock the team, particluarly at home.

With his contract running down at The Hawthorns heading into the end of last year, the 28-year-old elected to leave the Black Country and move to France with Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, leaving West Brom weakened at the back as they seek a promotion back to the top-flight for the first time in four years.

With Kipre spending seven months in Europe, FLW takes a look at how he has fared since waving goodbye to The Hawthorns.

Cedric Kipre’s record for Stade de Reims

Cedric Kipre didn’t finalise his move to the French outfit until late July, so he was always playing catch-up in terms of fitness.

Therefore, he didn't start the season, settling for a place on the bench for Reims’ opener, which they suffered defeat in.

But two substitute appearances followed, as Kipre was called upon to help see out a 2-2 draw at Marseille, before he came on in the 80th minute as the side were victorious over Rennes at home.

Then, after the international break, Kipre was deemed ready to make his first start for his new club, and he put in an impressive display as Reims beat Nantes away from home.

Kipre would go on to start the next four league games before being an unused substitute in games against Stade Brestois and Le Havre.

It wouldn’t take the Ivorian too long to reinstate a regular place in the backline, with the defender starting and completing 90 minutes in their last 10 consecutive games.

Cedric Kipre Stade de Reims stats - As per Fotmob Appearances 18 Starts 16 Goals 0 Assists 1 Aerial Duels won 25 Tackles won (%) 66.7% Pass accuracy (%) 88.9%

However, in that time, Reims have failed to win one of those last 10 outings, registering five defeats and as many draws, leading to the club being just three points clear of a relegation play-off place.

Kipre has been fairly active on social media, making 13 posts on Instagram about his time at Reims since joining.

Communicating with the supporters regularly over social media suggests Kipre is happy with the decision he has made to move to one of the top clubs in France.

Kipre hasn’t uploaded on his Instagram page since January 26 though, likely to be solely focusing on how he can help the side get out of the rut they currently find themselves in.

Cedric Kipre’s Ivory Coast international call-up

Such regular playing time in the French top-flight has also led to the defender earning an international call-up for the Ivory Coast, something he didn’t receive despite impressing heavily with Albion.

Kipre would join up with Emerse Faé’s side in October 2024 but remained an unused substitute in both African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone, while he wasn’t selected for their November ties against Zambia and Chad.

Despite a disappointing outcome, Kipre is making strides to becoming a very well-rounded defender at a top level in Europe and on the international stage, building on the drastic improvements he made with Carlos Corberan in the blue and white stripes.