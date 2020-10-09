International manager provides worrying player update for Cardiff City

Manager Ryan Giggs says Wales are waiting for the results of a scan to discover the extent of an injury suffered by Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore while on international duty.

Moore started his country’s 3-0 friendly defeat to England at Wembley on Thursday night, but was forced off 40 minutes into the game with what has apparently been identified as a toe injury.

Speaking post-match about the injury suffered by the striker, Giggs was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: “We’re going to assess it. We’re not too sure [if Moore will be fit for Sunday]. He’s hurt his toe so we’re going to try and get a scan in the morning [Friday].”

Revealing his early impressions of Moore’s injury, Giggs went on to add: “At the moment it’s painful. We won’t know until we get a scan how he is.”

It seems as though the Wales boss had been impressed with Moore’s performance against England prior to his enforced substitution, with Giggs also going on to say: “I thought he was a handful, a real threat. The game changed with the [first England] goal but when Kieffer went off, we lost that target.

“And also on set-pieces, where we conceded two bad goals, he’s a big part of that, defending set-pieces.”

Having joined Cardiff from Wigan during the summer transfer window, Moore has featured in all four of Cardiff’s league games this season, scoring twice, with both of those goals coming in their 2-0 win away at Nottingham Forest last month.

The Verdict

This will be a big concern for Cardiff.

Moore has made an impressive start to life in the Welsh capital, and the Bluebirds will not want to lose his considerable attacking influence as a result of this setback.

Indeed, it is scenarios like this that expose the risk for clubs of allowing players to go away on international duty, particularly this month with three games in less than a week, and the fact it was a friendly he suffered this knock in only adds insult to injury for Neil Harris’ side.