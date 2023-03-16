Interim USA head coach Anthony Hudson says Auston Trusty deserves his call-up to the National team, for his performances with Birmingham City this season.

Trusty joined the Blues on loan from Arsenal back in the summer transfer window, and has since become a popular figure at St Andrew's.

In total, the centre back has made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, scoring four goals and providing two assists in that time.

His form has now been rewarded, with it announced on Wednesday that Trusty has been called up by the USA for their CONCACAF Nations League games with Grenada and El Salvador later this month.

If he plays in either of those fixtures, it will be the first senior international caps Trusty has won, and it seems Hudson believes the defender deserves that opportunity.

Explaining his decision to call up the on-loan Birmingham defender, the stand-in USA coach was quoted by Birmingham Live as saying: "Auston is having a really good season with Birmingham City.

"Myself and others on the staff have seen him play live and we’re very pleased with his performances in the Championship."

The Verdict

This is certainly something that should give Trusty even more confidence going forward.

The centre back has stood out since he made the move to Birmingham, winning plenty of praise from those around the club for his performances at St Andrew's.

Those efforts have now been backed up by this call-up for the USA, and that certainly ought to give him a lift, since he will know that what he is doing, is not going unnoticed elsewhere.

Indeed, it would be good to see Trusty now get a chance in international football during that round of fixtures, given he does seem to have earned it with what he has done for Birmingham, and it would likely give him a welcome lift going into the final weeks of the season.