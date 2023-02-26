International duo embark on Sheffield Wednesday trial period

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to improve their production line further with the potential new additions of two new faces, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

As per the report, the Owls are taking a look at Blackburn’s Polish youth international George Chmeil, whilst Australian defender Declan Turner is currently being looked at by the League One leaders.

Turner holds a British passport which could aid the process should the Owls look to permanently bring him to Yorkshire.

As for Chmeil, he is set to see his contract expire at Blackburn at the end of the season and Sheffield Wednesday are set to be the first to have a chance to sign him.

However, the report indicates that the Owls have been dealt issues in their pursuit of international players because of Brexit regulations.

The verdict

When looking at the business Sheffield Wednesday have conducted in recent years and have looked to conduct over the last few months, there is a clear emphasis on bringing through young talent.

It will be interesting to how the situation plays out for the pair currently being monitored by the Owls and whether or not they can earn themselves a contract at Hillsborough.

The report suggests that Turner is desperate to move to England and advance his career as Sheffield Wednesday will take the first look at the defender.

Evidently planning for the future once more, recruiting young, talented individuals from abroad has the potential to propel the Owls forward and continue on their upward trajectory.