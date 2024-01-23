Highlights Birmingham City face stiff competition from abroad in the race to sign Alex Pritchard from Sunderland in the January transfer window.

Clubs from Italy, Turkey and the USA are apparently also interested in the attacking midfielder.

Pritchard is out of contract at Sunderland at the end of the season, meaning foreign clubs can now sign him on a pre-contract agreement for the summer.

Birmingham City look set to face some considerable competition from elsewhere in the race to sign Alex Pritchard from Sunderland in the January transfer window.

That's after a report from HITC claimed that a number of clubs from abroad are also keen to do a deal for the attacking midfielder this month.

Pritchard the subject of interest from Birmingham

Having initially joined Sunderland in the summer of 2021, Pritchard has been an important player for the club over the past two-and-a-half years.

In total, the 30-year-old has made 115 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 25 assists in that time.

Alex Pritchard Sunderland record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 League One 47 4 13 2022/23 Championship 43 4 7 2023/24 Championship 25 1 5 As of 23rd January 2024

However, he is now attracting attention from elsewhere, with recent reports claiming that the Black Cats' Championship rivals Birmingham have made an approach over a deal for Pritchard.

A move to St Andrew's would reunite the attacking midfielder with Tony Mowbray, who was recently appointed as the Blues' new manager, following his sacking by Sunderland earlier this season.

Now though, it seems as though Birmingham are not the only club keen to secure the services of Pritchard before the market closes.

International interest emerges in Sunderland player

According to this latest update from HITC, there a number of other clubs from abroad who are keen to sign Pritchard this month.

It is thought that one of those are Como, who currently sit second in the second-tier of Italian football, and have the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Dennis Wise working behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, it is also claimed that there are clubs in Turkey and the USA, who are also keen to secure the services of the Sunderland man.

As things stand, Pritchard is out of contract at The Stadium of Light at the end of this season, meaning those international clubs could now seal a pre-contract agreement that would ensure he can join them for free in the summer when his deal with the Black Cats expires.

Sunderland under pressure in play-off race

Following the appointment of Michael Beale as Mowbray's replacement at The Stadium of Light, Sunderland's pursuit of a Championship play-off place has stuttered somewhat.

The Black Cats have won just two of their six league games under the former Rangers manager, which is already putting him under scrutiny from some supporters and they have now dropped to tenth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the top six spots.

They are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Stoke City at The Stadium of Light in another league match.

You feel this could be frustrating news for both Sunderland and Birmingham.

For the Black Cats, growing interest could make it harder for them to hold on to an important and influential player, while interest from abroad combined with Pritchard's contract situation, could see them lose him for free too.

That meanwhile, puts those overseas clubs at an advantage over Birmingham in the race for his services, if they are willing to wait until the summer for him to make that move.

With that in mind, it will certainly be interesting to see if this changes the stance of either or both of Sunderland or Birmingham over the future of Pritchard, in the next few days.