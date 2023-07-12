Coventry City are set to land a major windfall when Viktor Gyokeres' transfer to Sporting CP goes through, and it could allow them to strengthen multiple positions.

The Sky Blues have already used some of that money to bring in the Swede's replacement in the form of Everton's Ellis Simms, but it's not just their attacking options that need bolstering - although they need more than Simms to come in.

Cov could do with additions at wing-back and in midfield as well if Gustavo Hamer is also cashed in on, but their real problem position is at centre-back.

Last season, Mark Robins had a load of loan players to fill the positions, which included Callum Doyle, Luke McNally and Jonathan Panzo, with Kyle McFadzean often being the anchor in the middle.

McNally is wanted back at the CBS Arena from Burnley but Doyle and Panzo are set to move elsewhere, and at the moment it leaves just the evergreen McFadzean as Robins' only senior central defensive option in the squad.

There are plans to rectify the problem though and one particular player has come up on the club's radar.

Per CoventryLive, Joel Latibeaudiere is on the club's radar following his departure from Swansea City this summer - they offered him a new contract but as terms could not be agreed, the Man City academy graduate has exited South Wales and can now be picked up on a free transfer.

Coventry are now weighing up a move for the 23-year-old in a bid to strengthen their hand at the back with less than a month to go until the new season begins.

Who is Joel Latibeaudiere?

Having joined Man City as a teenager, Latibeaudiere progressed through the club's academy but despite captaining their under-18's team, he never made an appearance for the Citizens' senior side.

Latibeaudiere was sent on loan for his first taste of men's football in the 2019-20 season to FC Twente of the Dutch Eredivisie, but he played just five times in a largely unsuccessful stint in the Netherlands.

He was then snapped up by Swansea City in 2020 on a free transfer, initially being a backup defender in Steve Cooper's squad that got to the Championship play-off final in the 2020-21 season.

Latibeaudiere became more of a regular though under Russell Martin the following season where he played 32 times in all competitions, with his game-time coming at centre-back and occasionally as a full-back or wing-back on both sides of the pitch.

Martin decided to utilise Latibeaudiere more often as a right-back and wing-back in the 2022-23 season, playing 37 times in all competitions with two goals and three assists racked up for the Swans in his final year in Wales.

Would Joel Latibeaudiere be a good signing for Coventry?

Providing that Coventry don't need to pay too much in compensation to Swansea for Latibeaudiere due to being under the age of 24, then he will be a really good addition for the Sky Blues.

Robins is desperate for fresh faces at the back and he can't afford to just rely on loans that come in further down the line - he needs some permanent bodies in there as well.

Latibeaudiere can play at centre-back but also as a wing-back too, providing some key versatility for Robins in two areas of the pitch he needs reinforcements.

And with how well Coventry did last season, it should surely put them in pole position for any kind of deal for the Jamaica international defender should one arise.