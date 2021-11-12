International boss makes huge statement about Sheffield United star

John Egan has long been a key component in the Sheffield United side and was a crucial player for them during their stay in the Premier League and last night he earned even more plaudits, with his international boss telling Yorkshire Live that he could ‘play in the Champions League.’

The Blades’ star has been a first-team regular for the last four seasons and despite the step up in quality from second tier to top flight, he adapted quickly and steadily became one of their most reliable players.

After a relegation back into the Championship, the defender has stayed on with Sheffield United and is once again proving to be a key figure for the club this year.

He’s also emerged as a key face for his national side of the Republic of Ireland too and after a strong showing for the team during the international break against Portugal – which resulted in a 0-0 draw and a clean sheet – the side’s boss Stephen Kenny has been quick to come out and throw praise on Egan for his individual brilliance in keeping out the opposition.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the game, he said: “I think the players are getting better, as a team we are getting better and everyone is playing their part.

“In my opinion, I think John Egan could play in the Champions League.”

It’s a bold claim by the national team boss but Egan has already proven he can cut it in the Premier League and on the international stage.

In fact, it was a surprise that nobody took the player on when the Blades were demoted back down to the Championship but he has stayed loyal to the side and will be hoping that similar performances for his club will result in a promotion back into the top flight soon.

The Verdict

John Egan has proven he is a solid player since he burst onto the scene for Sheffield United in their promotion-winning campaign in the second tier and then in the Premier League too. The defender is also impressing now for his country.

If he keeps up this level of performance, the club will find it hard to keep hold of him for much longer. In fact, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if a team in the Champions League came in and did decide to try and wrap up a deal for the player.