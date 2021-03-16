‘Interesting wording’, ‘That’s brief’ – These Birmingham City fans react as major club announcement finally arrives

Birmingham City have finally confirmed that Aitor Karanka has left the club, after two days of speculation.

It was rumoured on Sunday that the Spaniard was to be dismissed following the 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City over the weekend, a result which keeps Blues hovering dangerously above the bottom three.

Further developments arrived yesterday, with Lee Bowyer quitting as Charlton boss in order to take the vacancy at St. Andrew’s.

Yet, despite the various reports, no update had come from the club until this evening, with Birmingham finally announcing Karanka had left in a remarkably short statement, which claims the ex-Middlesbrough chief has ‘stepped down’.

“The club can confirm that Aitor Karanka has stepped down as head coach. Further information will be provided in due course.”

As you would expect, the news got the fans talking, although the main point centred on the wording of the statement, as it wasn’t the sacking that many expected.

Nevertheless, he has now gone, with Bowyer expected to be in the dugout for tomorrow’s game against Reading…

