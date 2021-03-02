Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Interesting’, ‘What is this?’ – These Derby County fans are surprised as Rooney makes major changes for Cardiff clash

Published

9 mins ago

on

Wayne Rooney has decided to make six changes as his Derby County side travel to take on in-form Cardiff City this evening.

The Rams head to Wales in decent form, and they battled back to pick up a point against bitter rivals Nottingham Forest last time out.

Even though the East Midlands outfit have a days rest on Cardiff, they are in the middle of a very busy scheduled, so Rooney has made six changes from the XI that drew the derby.

Notably, David Marshall misses out through injury, with Kelle Roos starting in goal, whilst there is a first full start for Beni Baningime following his loan move in January.

Elsewhere, Teden Mengi, George Edmundson, Louie Sibley and Lee Gregory are in from the off, with the latter starting ahead of Colin Kazim-Richards.

It’s fair to say many Derby fans didn’t see so many changes coming, and here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


