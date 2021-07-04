‘Interesting’, ‘Very highly rated’ – Many Stoke City fans react to transfer news involving 19-goal hotshot

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are interested in signing Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles this summer.

The 25-year-old Northern Irishman shot to the attention of many clubs last term after he notched up 19 goals for Stanley in Sky Bet League One and could well be on the move this summer.

It is said that the club would be looking for a fee of £2 million for their talisman moving forwards, with clubs continuing to circle.

Stoke are said to be in the market for a new striker this summer and it now appears that they have entered the race for the frontman’s signature.

Naturally the news surrounding the club’s interest in Charles didn’t take long to reach the Stoke faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

We would have to play 4-4-2 to accommodate him. Not going to lead the line MON style. — Guy Tilstone (@guytil) July 4, 2021

A striker 😍 wonder if we can afford 2mil for him, as well as around 2mil for Ali McCann? https://t.co/kr2kJ2OEPq — el pottersaurus (@FPLstokelona) July 4, 2021

Very highly rated, one of the players from L1 that I would have been looking at and so would a lot of Championship clubs. https://t.co/yvh13IBOFC — Matt (@SCFC_Dalgarno) July 4, 2021

@AndyhHolt come on Andy give us the lowdown, whats his playing style and when are we signing him. You owe us after we loaned you Bursik 😉 https://t.co/8i96ip1BFl — Danny (@dcooke1989) July 4, 2021

Certainly a fresh name https://t.co/OkXAPNKXNp — Mozz (@Mozzaa92) July 4, 2021

He looks good on his highlights on YouTube he can score goals sign him up and Andy carroll and Keanan davis and vrancic — alex meinel (@meinel_alex) July 4, 2021

Not worth it when we can get cheaper — Ben 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@ben_hannon3) July 4, 2021