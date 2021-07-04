Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Accrington Stanley News

‘Interesting’, ‘Very highly rated’ – Many Stoke City fans react to transfer news involving 19-goal hotshot

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Stoke City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are interested in signing Accrington Stanley striker Dion Charles this summer. 

The 25-year-old Northern Irishman shot to the attention of many clubs last term after he notched up 19 goals for Stanley in Sky Bet League One and could well be on the move this summer.

It is said that the club would be looking for a fee of £2 million for their talisman moving forwards, with clubs continuing to circle.

Stoke are said to be in the market for a new striker this summer and it now appears that they have entered the race for the frontman’s signature.

Naturally the news surrounding the club’s interest in Charles didn’t take long to reach the Stoke faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Stoke City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25

Nottingham Forest

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Interesting’, ‘Very highly rated’ – Many Stoke City fans react to transfer news involving 19-goal hotshot

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: