New Ipswich Town owner not hanging about with fresh club deal on the horizon

New Ipswich Town owner Brett Johnson is said to be interested in buying Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners, as per Sports Pro Media.

Johnson, who is part of the Three Lions group who acquired Ipswich Town at the start of this month, has previously spoke of his intentions to bring the good times back to Portman Road.

But the American has other sporting interests, too. He is a part of the ownership group behind American club Phoenix Rising, and is also on the board of Danish side Helsingor.

The chairman of Helsingor, Jordan Gardner, is believed to be keen on purchasing Australian A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners along with Johnson, as per Sports Pro Media.

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council? True False

Johnson is also the owner of American side FC Tucson, and is also looking to launch a new team in Rhode Island.

But it remains to be seen how involved he is with Ipswich, as Paul Cook looks to rebuild his squad amid a poor run of form of late.

Ipswich sit ninth in Sky Bet League One, five points off the play-offs with six matches left to play.

The Verdict

Johnson looks to a very busy man when it comes to football!

Ipswich fans will be happy to see that he can get very emotionally attached with clubs, but it could also come as a worry.

They will want to see Ipswich be his main priority rather than just a cash cow and a business opportunity. They cannot afford to stay in League One for too much longer.