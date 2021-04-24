Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Interesting to say the least’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will look to return to winning ways as they look to host Stoke City at the City Ground this afternoon.

The Reds have produced two lacklustre performances in the last week, losing 2-0 at home to Huddersfield Town last weekend and drawing 1-1 with Birmingham City in midweek.

Lewis Grabban’s 98th minute penalty salvaged a late point for the Reds at St. Andrew’s, on a night where they were lacking quality throughout the team.

Today, they will look to secure mathematical safety with a win over Stoke at the City Ground.

Hughton has decided to name three changes to the side which drew with Blues in midweek.

Two of those changes see Grabban replace Lyle Taylor up top, with Yuri Ribeiro replacing Tyler Blackett at left-back.

But the most surprising change sees Cafu replacing Alex Mighten, hinting that Filip Krovinovic will move into a wider role this afternoon.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Interesting to say the least’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: