‘Interesting to say the least’, ‘I’m so confused’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as Cooper makes changes for Sheffield United game

Nottingham Forest will look to maintain their positive start under new boss Steve Cooper when they take on Sheffield United at the City Ground this evening.

📋 Team news 🆚 Sheffield United 🔢 Steve Cooper names his side for tonight's clash 👊 🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/i93FD90p9F — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) November 2, 2021

The former Swansea chief has transformed the Reds since taking over, with the team playing more attacking football and getting results.

However, they do come into the back of this without a win in two, although the last-gasp point they picked up at QPR on Friday will have felt like a big one.

Nevertheless, Cooper has decided to make changes for the visit of the Blades, with Lyle Taylor replacing Lewis Grabban as the number nine.

Elsewhere, James Garner has come into the XI for Max Lowe, who can’t play against his parent club, and it appears that Jack Colback will take up the unfamiliar role of left wing-back as a result.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

