Ross Stewart’s future at Sunderland Football Club remains very much up in the air.

The Scot is in the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light, but it seems his future lies away from the Black Cats after rejecting their latest contract offer.

Even before the news broke of the latest contract offer being rejected, Stewart is a man in high demand this summer.

Southampton, Middlesbrough and Stoke City have all been mentioned in regards to a possible destination.

But it is Southampton who are said to be leading the race for the 27-year-old this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

Saints boss Russell Martin is said to be keen on bolstering his attack for the new season, and with Che Adams’ future undecided, Stewart may be seen as the ideal centre-forward signing.

As Southampton are considered to be leading the race for the Scottish international, writers at Football League World discussed whether Stewart would be a guaranteed starter at the club.

Brett Worthington

If Southampton manage to get a deal over the line for Stewart this summer, then they will be signing a proven Championship striker who instantly improves their attack.

Stewart showed even in an injury-hit season that he can score goals at this level, so whichever side signs him, they will surely want him to be in their starting XI week in and week out.

The Saints do have a few options in the centre-forward area, with Adam Armstrong, Paul Onuachu, and Adams to name a few.

Armstrong is a player who has a great record in the Championship, and if he remains at St. Mary's, he will no doubt have a big say on their season.

But if Stewart were to arrive, then surely the Scottish striker has to be a guaranteed starter for the club, no matter the current options.

Martin isn’t going to buy Stewart for him to sit on the bench, so him joining in my eyes means he wants to improve his attack and believes Stewart is the man to lead their line going forward.

The forward is injured and not expected back until September, but once he reaches full fitness, he has to be playing. That is because it mustn’t be forgotten how poor Southampton’s attack was last season, and even if that was in the Premier League, it needed freshening up this summer.

So, Stewart’s arrival at Southampton makes him a guarantee in the starting XI for Martin’s team.

Alfie Burns

It's interesting to consider what Stewart's role would be at Southampton if they get their hands on him.

At Sunderland, despite his injury record, he's the main man and he's returned goals consistently whenever he's played.

Martin might well retain a proven Championship goalscorer this summer, though. He's got Che Adams and Adam Armstrong on the books, who were both impressive in their last campaigns in the EFL.

They are different strikers to Stewart but offer that same sort of clinically prolific options in a squad.

Stewart might arrive and not be that main man that he is at Sunderland, although it is worth noting, as Brett does, that Martin surely won't be signing Stewart to sit him on the bench at St Mary's.

If he comes in, expect him to play a decent chunk of minutes.