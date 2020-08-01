‘Rather them than QSI’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to exciting ownership update

NFL team San Francisco 49ers are prepared to increase their 10 per cent ownership stake in Leeds United following the club’s long-awaited promotion to the Premier League, according to The New York Times.

The Elland Road side sealed the Championship title last month as they ended their 16-year absence from English football’s top tier, and it now appears Leeds’ exploits could well lead to fresh financial backing ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

San Francisco 49ers executive Paraag Marathe has revealed his franchise are looking to gain a greater share of the club, with the NFL team having been involved in the South Yorkshire club since 2018, which was the year Marcelo Bielsa took over.

Bielsa has revolutionised everything about Leeds since his high-profile arrival at the club, and it certainly seems that Marathe and the 49ers have been impressed with what they have seen of the Whites since their relationship was formed.

When The New York Times asked Marathe whether the 49ers would be tempted to increase their stake, he responded: “It’s something that we are absolutely hoping to do.”

Plenty of Leeds fans offered their thoughts on the story as it broke with many of them feeling positive about the 49ers’ potential increased stake, but a select portion of supporters were slightly hesitant about the prospect of the deal.

Here are some of the responses…

Rather them than QSI #lufc — LordWolfsbaine (@LordWolfsbaine) July 31, 2020

Very happy with this. Would like to see this management team grow. Don’t change what’s working #lufc — Leeds That 🏆 – a leeds united podcast (@leedsthat) July 31, 2020

If it brings more investment that can help us progress I am all for it, we have to all remember Bielsa is at Leeds because he like the structure of the club, change that, try and run it like Man City and you lose everything that is Leeds United, we are a family #lufc — Kershaw (@DavidKershaw7) July 31, 2020

49ers increasing their investment is vital. Radrizzani will obviously remain in control. Then it leaves an exit plan in the future if Radz wants to sell OR if Leeds remain a stable Premier League club, the option of Radz buying them out & 49ers make their profit. 👍💰 #lufc — BielsaCarajo 🇦🇷 (@carajo_bielsa) July 31, 2020

San Francisco 49ers Looking to Increase Stake in Leeds United. Hopefully this investment is upgrade the website and the grounds infrastructure. Interesting times #lufc https://t.co/voJxpL0D27 — Barney V2 PREM 🏆 (@barney___21) July 31, 2020

They can't take us to the next level. — Tom (Leeds) (@Loiner_1990) July 31, 2020

If Man U Arsenal Fulham are anything to go by do we really want these taking more of a stake in our club? — 💛DD-EPL💙 (@dd_lufc) July 31, 2020