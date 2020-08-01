Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Rather them than QSI’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to exciting ownership update

Published

1 hour ago

on

NFL team San Francisco 49ers are prepared to increase their 10 per cent ownership stake in Leeds United following the club’s long-awaited promotion to the Premier League, according to The New York Times.

The Elland Road side sealed the Championship title last month as they ended their 16-year absence from English football’s top tier, and it now appears Leeds’ exploits could well lead to fresh financial backing ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

San Francisco 49ers executive Paraag Marathe has revealed his franchise are looking to gain a greater share of the club, with the NFL team having been involved in the South Yorkshire club since 2018, which was the year Marcelo Bielsa took over.

Bielsa has revolutionised everything about Leeds since his high-profile arrival at the club, and it certainly seems that Marathe and the 49ers have been impressed with what they have seen of the Whites since their relationship was formed.

When The New York Times asked Marathe whether the 49ers would be tempted to increase their stake, he responded: “It’s something that we are absolutely hoping to do.”

Plenty of Leeds fans offered their thoughts on the story as it broke with many of them feeling positive about the 49ers’ potential increased stake, but a select portion of supporters were slightly hesitant about the prospect of the deal.

Here are some of the responses…


