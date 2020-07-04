Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Interesting’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Lamouchi’s team selection v Derby County

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be looking to strengthen their grip on the play-off places when they take on rivals Derby County in front of the Sky Sports cameras. 

The Reds are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and will be well-aware of the threat that Phillip Cocu’s side will pose to their chances of winning this one.

The Rams are seventh in the second tier standings, and are just a point adrift of the play-offs, after an impressive run of five straight wins in the Championship.

Sabri Lamouchi has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they go all out for a vital three points.

Samba Sow returns to the starting XI for this one, and he’ll be hoping he can keep the likes of Wayne Rooney and Louie Sibley quiet at Pride Park on Saturday.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Lamouchi’s latest team selection, with Sow’s inclusion being the main talking point.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


