‘Interesting’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Lamouchi’s team selection v Derby County

Nottingham Forest will be looking to strengthen their grip on the play-off places when they take on rivals Derby County in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The Reds are currently sat fourth in the Championship table, and will be well-aware of the threat that Phillip Cocu’s side will pose to their chances of winning this one.

The Rams are seventh in the second tier standings, and are just a point adrift of the play-offs, after an impressive run of five straight wins in the Championship.

Sabri Lamouchi has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they go all out for a vital three points.

Team news 🔴👊 Brought to you in association with @FootballIndex #NFFC

Samba Sow returns to the starting XI for this one, and he’ll be hoping he can keep the likes of Wayne Rooney and Louie Sibley quiet at Pride Park on Saturday.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Lamouchi’s latest team selection, with Sow’s inclusion being the main talking point.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Interesting — OWEN (@reidy_nffc) July 4, 2020

Buzzin with that team!…… Sow will have Rooney in his pocket all day! 😉#NFFC — Simon Holbrook (@SBH1978) July 4, 2020

Now this is the weirdest team selection I’ve seen yet and I’m loving it — Jack Bennett (@Bennett151J) July 4, 2020

YESSSSSSS SOWWWWWW — Rocco Fox (@foxynffc) July 4, 2020

Happy to see sow. Then I see hes dropped ameobi and Silva. Probably 2 of our better players recently 😫😫 ultra defensive midfield. Think we've come for the draw lol. Hope this lineup works out. Coyr — Rocky 🇬🇧 🇾🇪 (@Rocky1Red) July 4, 2020

Love the look of this team — Ian Wigginton (@ianwigginton) July 4, 2020

Ameobi and silva off the bench. Strong options. 90% happy with that side — Ryan (@ryan_leavesley) July 4, 2020

Creativity in midfield 😍😍😍 — Matt Floyd (@MattFloyd79) July 4, 2020

4-3-3 lovely — Alex (@AlexTezza99) July 4, 2020

Ameobi and Silva dropped…interesting… — Kane (@kanegoswell) July 4, 2020

Yes Samba sow is back let’s have them YOU REDS !!!! 🔴⚪️ — George Carlin (@GC_NFFC) July 4, 2020

I dunno how to feel about this… Faith in Sabri though! #COYR — Hilly14HD (@Hilly14HD) July 4, 2020