Interesting Mike Ashley development shared as Derby County takeover saga continues

Mike Ashley had been expected to be named as the preferred bidder to complete a takeover of Derby County before it fell through on Friday, although he remains interested in doing a deal.

It’s no secret that the former Newcastle United owner is keen on purchasing the Rams, along with a few other interested parties.

With the deadline for those to make an offer last week, there had been a hope that a preferred bidder would’ve been named by now.

And, Telegraph reporter John Percy has revealed that was the case, as he confirmed it was in place for Ashley to take that significant step towards completing the takeover on Friday until it ‘collapsed’.

Whilst there are no further details on what caused the talks to break down, the update does state that Ashley is still hoping to do a deal for the Championship strugglers.

A 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City in the week means the Rams are eight points from safety as they try to complete what would be a miraculous escape given the points deduction they’ve been hit with.

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

This will prompt more questions from Derby fans who are just desperate to have this situation sorted.

The major positive from this is that Ashley’s interest remains, so he’s still at the table and it appears willing to do a deal.

For all the support though, they will have heard it all before and they will just be waiting nervously until something is finalised because this has gone on for far too long.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.