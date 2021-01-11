Interesting Michael Olise development shared amid Aston Villa, Leeds & Wolves transfer talk

Reading’s Michael Olise has taken any mention of the club out of his Instagram, as talk surrounding his future intensifies.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the standout players in the Championship this season, scoring four goals and providing eight assists to help the Royals into the the top six.

However, such form has caught the eye, with a host of Premier League clubs thought to be monitoring the teenager. Leeds United and Wolves have been constantly linked, whilst reports came out over the weekend suggesting Aston Villa are trying to sign Olise this month.

And, the winger has appeared to fuel talk he could leave after it was noted by a fan on Twitter that Olise has removed any mention of the club from his Instagram profile.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that he will leave, however it could be an indication that a transfer is imminent, or that Olise is currently unhappy with what’s going on at the Madejski Stadium.

It has been stated previously that the youngster has an £8m release clause in his contract.

The verdict

It’s hard to know what to make of this. Whilst some Reading fans will understandably jump to the conclusion that it means Olise is off, it could be him just having a bit of a laugh as the transfer talk continues to build, knowing it would get a reaction.

So, ultimately, the only person who will know is the player himself, and we will wait to see if he does get a move this month.

The interest in him is totally understandable given his performances, so offers from Premier League clubs are to be expected.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.