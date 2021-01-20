Huddersfield Town take on Millwall this evening in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan searching for a first victory of 2021.

Corberan’s side were beaten by Reading here on January 2nd, and have since lost to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and then promotion-chasing Watford.

Tonight is a presentable opportunity against a Millwall side slipping down the Championship table.

And, Corberan has opted to make three changes to the side that lost to Watford at the weekend.

🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨 Carlos Corberán has made three changes to #htafc's starting team for tonight’s @SkyBetChamp game against @MillwallFC; 7pm kick-off at the @JS_Stadium. ➡ Richard Keogh, @nabysarr and Danny Ward

⬅ @redmondsgreen_, @rcrichlow_ and Aaron Rowe pic.twitter.com/KZVTzDCjHU — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) January 20, 2021

Danny Ward comes into the side in attack, replacing Aaron Rowe. There is also a new centre-back pairing, as Richard Keogh debuts alongside Naby Sarr.

Ryan Schofield continues in goal, with Pipa, Harry Toffolo, Alex Vallejo, Juninho Bacuna, Lewis O’Brien, Rolando Aarons and Fraizer Campbell retaining their place in the side.

Isaac Mbenza and Alex Pritchard return to the bench this evening.

Here, we dive into what the Huddersfield fans are saying on Twitter in response to Corberan’s selection…

