Interesting Manchester United stance revealed amid links with Watford man

Manchester United will not be trying to sign any player from an EFL club before the domestic transfer window closes on the 16th October, a report from The Manchester Evening News has claimed.

The Red Devils reportedly saw an offer to loan Watford’s Ismaila Sarr with the option to buy rejected on the final day of the international transfer window, but while they could still make a move for the Hornets man before the domestic window closes on the 16th October, it appears they will not be doing so.

According to the latest reports, the Old Trafford club have no intention of signing anyone from the EFL before the window closes in nine days time, meaning they will seemingly not be making a fresh move for Sarr.

It is thought that United, who signed three senior players this summer in the form of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, Porto full-back Alex Telles and former PSG striker Edinson Cavani, are now happy with the options available to them for the rest of the campaign.

Watford meanwhile, were said to prefer a straight sale for Sarr this summer, as opposed to a loan with the option to buy, and were apparently demanding a fee of £45million for the winger, who only moved to Vicarage Road from French side Rennes last summer.

The Verdict

This is a slightly surprising one.

Given who much they seemingly wanted a right-winger, the fact that United are now seemingly not willing to make a move for Sarr does seem rather strange, especially considering how impressive he was in the top-flight last season.

Indeed, you also feel that Sarr himself would have been open to a move back to the Premier League with a club such as United.

However, with the Old Trafford seemingly making it clear recently that they have been hit badly from a financial standpoint by recent global events, you have to wonder if that is something that is influencing their stance here, given Watford’s sizeable asking price.