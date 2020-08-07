‘Interesting’, ‘Makes sense’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Barnsley have announced that Cameron McGeehan has left the club on a permanent basis to join Belgian side KV Oostende.

McGeehan has been with the Yorkshire-based side since 2017, and made 68 appearances for the club since arriving from Luton Town.

He spent the second-half of last year’s campaign on loan with League One side Portsmouth, as they ultimately fell short in their efforts to win promotion into the Championship after a defeat to Oxford United on penalties in their play-off semi-final.

Barnsley will be hoping they can make the necessary additions to their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, after they confirmed their survival in the second-tier on the final day of the season.

The Tykes beat Brentford at Griffin Park courtesy of a late goal from Clarke Odour, which sparked jubilant scenes amongst the players and coaching staff.

But McGeehan doesn’t feature in Gerhard Struber’s plans for next season evidently, and he’ll be hoping he can make a positive impact with his new club ahead of the new league campaign.

Plenty of Barnsley supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on McGeehan’s permanent departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Bit weird this, selling players to a club wi same owners. Not really getting owt out of it apart from moving a player to another club and leaving us with another hole to fill. Wouldn’t have even got rid tbf — Jamie Mosley (@Jamiemosleyyy3) August 6, 2020

Will forever be regarded as a hero for 18/19 but his time was up here, best of luck Cam — Matty🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mattdogbfc) August 6, 2020

Is it KV Oostende or Barnsley B — bfcharri🔴⚪️ (@bfcharri) August 6, 2020

Good move for all parties. Off the wage bill that’s the main thing 👍

His goal at Southend in the promotion season was a big goal 👏👏👏If he’s not in Struber’s plans it’s in the players best interests for him to get regular football…. — Matt Pepper (@MattPepper6) August 6, 2020

Anyone starting to think this sounds a bit like a player trading consortium? — Carl Melville (@carlmelville1) August 6, 2020

Cracking player who just needs a fresh start and a confidence boost. All the best — Alexander Firth (@algfirth) August 6, 2020

He wasn’t good enough for championship. We have far better youngsters coming through so makes sense. Good luck to the guy. — cherylgray (@cherylg00831743) August 6, 2020

What’s the point in that – no way that leagues bigger than championship — Kuy (@AlfieKuy) August 6, 2020

We sending everyone there like — alfie conway (@alfieconway77) August 6, 2020

Now that is interesting… — AndyG01226 (@Andyg01226) August 6, 2020

The Belgium Barnsley — kian gedney (@GedneyKian) August 6, 2020