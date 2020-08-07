Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Interesting’, ‘Makes sense’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Barnsley have announced that Cameron McGeehan has left the club on a permanent basis to join Belgian side KV Oostende. 

McGeehan has been with the Yorkshire-based side since 2017, and made 68 appearances for the club since arriving from Luton Town.

He spent the second-half of last year’s campaign on loan with League One side Portsmouth, as they ultimately fell short in their efforts to win promotion into the Championship after a defeat to Oxford United on penalties in their play-off semi-final.

Barnsley will be hoping they can make the necessary additions to their squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, after they confirmed their survival in the second-tier on the final day of the season.

The Tykes beat Brentford at Griffin Park courtesy of a late goal from Clarke Odour, which sparked jubilant scenes amongst the players and coaching staff.

But McGeehan doesn’t feature in Gerhard Struber’s plans for next season evidently, and he’ll be hoping he can make a positive impact with his new club ahead of the new league campaign.

Plenty of Barnsley supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on McGeehan’s permanent departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


