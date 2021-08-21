‘Interesting’, ‘Liking the look of that’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Nottingham Forest will be looking to pick up their first win of the season this afternoon as they take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Reds have endured a really disappointing start to the season, losing each of their opening three Championship games.

Defeats to Coventry, Bournemouth and Blackburn has left the pressure building on Chris Hughton, who will be desperate to guide his side to winning ways this afternoon.

Forest take on a Stoke City side who have picked up seven points from their first three games and look set for a strong season under Michael O’Neill.

After watching his side fall to a 2-1 defeat at home to Blackburn in midweek, Hughton has opted to name five changes to his team.

There are enforced changes in defence, with Fin Back replacing the suspended Jordan Gabriel and Gaetan Bong replacing the injured Jordi Osei-Tutu.

Cafu replaces Jack Colback in midfield, whilst Joao Carvalho and Lyle Taylor replace Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban in the starting line-up.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team…

Good team under the circumstances — Sam (@swzd_) August 21, 2021

Hmmmm ….. Happy with some changes but less happy with others like Bong & Figs — Nick (@NJL82) August 21, 2021

Interesting one! — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) August 21, 2021

Liking the look of that — Kieran (@KieranParker29_) August 21, 2021

Carvalho, Cafu and Taylor makes up for the incel — Jake Douglas (@Jake_Dougie) August 21, 2021

Carvalho and Taylor to score — Kallum (@kallumo_98) August 21, 2021

Watch us lose by more than one goal now we’ve gone with what the fans want — Jacob (@jacob_NFFC_) August 21, 2021