Interesting Jonathan Woodgate update emerges despite Middlesbrough axe

Middlesbrough announced the removal of Jonathan Woodgate on Tuesday morning and have immediately replaced him with former Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock, as they look to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

They really do not come much more experienced than Warnock when it comes to EFL management and Boro fans will be hoping he can do the trick for them and get them safe.

Certainly, it’ll be interesting to see how long he stays at the club with him just in charge for the remainder of the season for now, and then the summer we’ll see what Boro want to do.

In the meantime, though, Jonathan Woodgate has been told that he can still work at the club in a different role, though it remains to be seen if he is going to take them up on the offer.

Craig Hope has reported:

Jonathan Woodgate has been offered role to remain at Boro in some capacity but I'm told he'll take time to consider situation. I'd say unlikely he stays on, but you never know. Robbie Keane's deal was set to expire this month so no compo there you'd presume. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) June 23, 2020

The Verdict

Woodgate might well fancy doing something else with Boro but, at the same time, you could see why he might want a break from the club and football in general after what has been a tough season.

Warnock is obviously a short-term option at this stage and what they do in the summer remains to be seen, though you’d never be surprised if the EFL stalwart fancied another season next year.