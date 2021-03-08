Interesting Ipswich Town takeover update emerges

A rumoured Ipswich Town takeover by an American consortium could have been given the green light according to a Suffolk-based solicitor.

The Athletic first reported a few weeks ago that Brett Johnson – one of the owners of American club Phoenix Rising – was leading a £17.5 million buyout of the Tractor Boys, and had lined-up ex-Wigan boss Paul Cook to replace Paul Lambert.

Cook’s appointment was confirmed last week, with many assuming confirmation of the takeover was to follow – but a major curveball was thrown by both Ipswich GM Lee O’Neill and Marcus Evans.

O’Neill revealed that there was no offer on the table for the club and that he was ‘confident’ that Evans would still be in charge beyond the end of the season.

Evans then released his own statement stating that there had been no ‘fresh offers’ for the club in the last 12 months – but many Ipswich fans were sceptical of his comments, and solicitor Paul Munnings may have uncovered the truth.

Munnings has revealed in a press release that a national law firm have lodged priority searches on behalf of their clients of Town’s training centres – that client being the ‘Gamechanger 20‘ group – of which Johnson is listed as a person with significant control.

The solicitor added that he believes a ‘conditional contract for the takeover of the club is already in place’ due to the land searches being lodged, so the sale of the club could be closer than anyone thought.

The Verdict

This is major news for Ipswich, who could be about to receive a fresh injection of investment.

The appointment of Cook as new manager seemed like a given that something was about to occur, and a lot of people never really believed O’Neill’s comments regarding offers for the club – it now looks as though it may have been a smokescreen.

With the club not too far off the play off places as well as things stand, the potential takeover could lift the whole mood of the club and it could lead to positive results on the pitch – and perhaps promotion to the Championship.