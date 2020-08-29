‘Interesting’, ‘Incoming’ – These QPR fans react to player update as transfer talk builds

Queens Park Rangers are in action against Oxford United this afternoon but they won’t be facing transfer target Rob Dickie.

The centre-back was outstanding for Karl Robinson’s side in League One last season but their failure to win promotion, after a play-off final defeat to Wycombe, meant a departure for Dickie felt inevitable.

And, QPR are known to be very interested and there have been reports that a bid has been lodged. So, the fact the defender wasn’t named in the U’s XI for today’s friendly has got fans talking.

👀 Here's how our hosts are lining up today.#OXFQPR https://t.co/gpoxipTzY5 — QPR FC (@QPR) August 29, 2020

Whilst it’s not to say that a move to the R’s is going to happen, it appears likely that Dickie is set to leave and Mark Warburton’s men are thought to be the frontrunners.

That’s certainly what the QPR fans hope and they feel Dickie’s omission this afternoon means a transfer is a matter of time now. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the update…

Admin knows something we don’t know #Roderick — lharco (@lharco321) August 29, 2020

Dickie incoming — Adey Prince (@adey1212) August 29, 2020

Interesting choice of emoji 😁 — Kieran Power (@KieranPower3) August 29, 2020

Dickie inc then — Nathan Sellar (@NathanSellar1) August 29, 2020

Welcome to the best Club in the world Dickie! 💙💙 — Akster_QPR (@akster) August 29, 2020

Dickie Qpr bound 👏👏👏 — Truth and Justice (@number8buser) August 29, 2020