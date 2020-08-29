‘Interesting’, ‘He’s a gonner’ – These Stoke City fans react as XI named for cup clash

Stoke City’s season begins today as they take on Blackpool in the first round of the League Cup.

After a positive end to the previous season under Michael O’Neill, there is a lot of optimism about what the future can hold for the Potters. And, that has been heightened by a very busy transfer window so far that has seen several new faces arrive.

However, the former Northern Irish chief has chose not to play many of the new recruits, with Morgan Fox on the bench and John Obi Mikel not yet fit to be involved.

As well as that, Tyrese Campbell is surprisingly starting on the bench, with Benik Afobe starting up top and Jack Butland hasn’t made the 18 as he looks set for a move away.

The omission of a natural left-back has left some fans concerned, although others feel this Stoke XI should have enough to overcome the League One side. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

I trust man but Tyrese and john need to be in there — Toby (@tobydavi3s) August 29, 2020

352, no Butland (even on the bench – so not cup tied?), Jimmy at wing back (not my fave position for him), but at least Afobe has help up front. I just hope Powell plays further forward today given the extra body at the back. — Jeremy Leese (@caribbeanpotter) August 29, 2020

Ffs we buy a LB and don’t play him — 🔴George⚪️🐂 (@StokeyyG) August 29, 2020

We finally sign a left back after years then decide not to play him? 🤔🥴 — Jack (@Jack_F987) August 29, 2020

Butland on his way — YAR SAMOHT DIVAD #StokeCityMatter (@gymworkorhome) August 29, 2020

Interesting — J (@SCFCJ94) August 29, 2020

good team , 352 worked at the end of last season , shame not to see tymon in the squad but still about fitness 🔴⚪️ — george (@george95349403) August 29, 2020

2 up top? Like it 👍🏻. No Butland on the bench, he's a gonner — Karl Podmore (@poddy_8) August 29, 2020