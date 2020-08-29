Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Interesting’, ‘He’s a gonner’ – These Stoke City fans react as XI named for cup clash

Published

1 hour ago

on

Stoke City’s season begins today as they take on Blackpool in the first round of the League Cup.

After a positive end to the previous season under Michael O’Neill, there is a lot of optimism about what the future can hold for the Potters. And, that has been heightened by a very busy transfer window so far that has seen several new faces arrive.

However, the former Northern Irish chief has chose not to play many of the new recruits, with Morgan Fox on the bench and John Obi Mikel not yet fit to be involved.

As well as that, Tyrese Campbell is surprisingly starting on the bench, with Benik Afobe starting up top and Jack Butland hasn’t made the 18 as he looks set for a move away.

The omission of a natural left-back has left some fans concerned, although others feel this Stoke XI should have enough to overcome the League One side. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


