Barnsley
‘Interesting’, ‘Here we go again’ – These fans react as Barnsley announce Valerien Ismael successor
Barnsley have confirmed that Markus Schopp has succeeded Valerien Ismael as the new Head Coach at Oakwell.
We are delighted to announce the arrival of Markus Schopp as the new first team Head Coach! 👊
— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 29, 2021
The Tykes have been on the lookout for a new boss since the Frenchman left for West Brom and they have acted swiftly to bring in Schopp, who joins from Austrian top-flight side TSV Hartberg.
The 47-year-old has done a fine job with the side, guiding them to their highest ever domestic finish two seasons ago and they missed out on a Europa Conference League place after a play-off defeat in the previous campaign.
Despite that, he will arrive in the Championship as an unknown to most fans, although with Gerhard Struber and Ismael having done well for Barnsley after coaching in the Austrian Bundesliga, there will be a hope that he can do a good job like they did.
Here we look at some of the reaction to the managerial update from Twitter…
Performed miracles at Hartberg, you've got another good one!
— The Other Bundesliga (@OtherBundesliga) June 29, 2021
Got to give him a chance
— SBFC0 (@SBFCO1) June 29, 2021
ANNOUNCE PREMIER LEAGUE
— Tom (@CheethamBFC) June 29, 2021
Nice and quick appointment ❤⚽️❤
— paulwilky (@wilkypaul3) June 29, 2021
Here we go again!!! https://t.co/wBqRLDvEHs
— Bazza (@BuilderBazza) June 29, 2021
An interesting appointment by Barnsley. https://t.co/hbiVYeo7Rp
— Matty Hughes (@MattyHughes10) June 29, 2021
Good appointment quicker that anticipated. Now lets get some players in for the new season and get rid of some deadwood. https://t.co/8RgsKPt1Z7
— Woodie (@woodiebfc) June 29, 2021