Barnsley

‘Interesting’, ‘Here we go again’ – These fans react as Barnsley announce Valerien Ismael successor

Barnsley have confirmed that Markus Schopp has succeeded Valerien Ismael as the new Head Coach at Oakwell.

The Tykes have been on the lookout for a new boss since the Frenchman left for West Brom and they have acted swiftly to bring in Schopp, who joins from Austrian top-flight side TSV Hartberg.

The 47-year-old has done a fine job with the side, guiding them to their highest ever domestic finish two seasons ago and they missed out on a Europa Conference League place after a play-off defeat in the previous campaign.

Despite that, he will arrive in the Championship as an unknown to most fans, although with Gerhard Struber and Ismael having done well for Barnsley after coaching in the Austrian Bundesliga, there will be a hope that he can do a good job like they did.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the managerial update from Twitter…


