‘Interesting’, ‘Finally’ – These fans react as Stoke City confirm new arrival

Stoke City have confirmed that Jack Bonham will join the club when his contract with Gillingham expires at the end of the month.

Stoke City 🤝 @JackBonham1 Jack Bonham will join the Club on July 1 once his contract with Gillingham expires.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) June 28, 2021

The 27-year-old has been a key performer for the Gills over the past two years but with his contract running down, the League One side knew they would face a battle to keep him to stay.

And, the appeal of the Championship has proven too much for the keeper, as the Potters announced his arrival on their official site.

Bonham will add to what is a strong Stoke City goalkeeping department, with Michael O’Neill having Adam Davies, Joe Bursik and Blondy Nna Noukeu on his books as he prepares for next season.

It remains to be seen whether the former Brentford man can force his way into the XI for the opener in August, but he certainly provides good depth and quality for the boss.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from Twitter…

Welcome to the club Jack 🤩🔴⚪️ — Spence🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Spence_Wright24) June 28, 2021

what a signing — 🇮🇪 (@OrientLiam) June 28, 2021

Welcome to the club Jack ❤🤍 — 🔴⚪❤😷Stokie Matt😷🤍🔴⚪ (@Stokie_Matt74) June 28, 2021

Finally .. welcome Jack ! — ollie long (@ollie_long93) June 28, 2021

Oh interesting! Good luck Jack. Joining a club with a good goalkeeping history. Well played. 👍 — Luis Adriano (@LuisAdrianoUK) June 28, 2021

Still think this move is too soon for him but hey ho https://t.co/r3z7JjRLe8 — Fin Seath (@Fin_Seath72) June 28, 2021

Welcome Bonham

Ali McCann next plz https://t.co/gJsdNjKCA6 — Dan (@DannyPenfold) June 28, 2021