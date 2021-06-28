Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Interesting’, ‘Finally’ – These fans react as Stoke City confirm new arrival

Published

10 mins ago

on

Stoke City have confirmed that Jack Bonham will join the club when his contract with Gillingham expires at the end of the month.

The 27-year-old has been a key performer for the Gills over the past two years but with his contract running down, the League One side knew they would face a battle to keep him to stay.

And, the appeal of the Championship has proven too much for the keeper, as the Potters announced his arrival on their official site.

Bonham will add to what is a strong Stoke City goalkeeping department, with Michael O’Neill having Adam Davies, Joe Bursik and Blondy Nna Noukeu on his books as he prepares for next season.

22 facts about Stoke City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22

The club have always worn red and white striped shirts?

It remains to be seen whether the former Brentford man can force his way into the XI for the opener in August, but he certainly provides good depth and quality for the boss.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Interesting’, ‘Finally’ – These fans react as Stoke City confirm new arrival

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: