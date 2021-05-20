Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Interesting’, ‘Finally’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to important club update ahead of 2021/22 season

Published

8 mins ago

on

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pearce has issued an update on behalf of Derby County’s Board of Directors to the club’s supporters. 

It was a frustrating season for the Rams, as Wayne Rooney’s side avoided relegation into League One on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

The update included from Pearce included words on the proposed takeover by Erik Alonso, with the transaction ‘no longer under consideration’.

“In respect to the agreement with No Limits Sports Limited, this transaction is no longer under consideration.

“An announcement was made in April that a deal was agreed between Mel Morris and No Limits Sports Limited, but subsequent developments mean the deal is no longer an option.”

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to react to this recent update, with the majority being pleased to see some communication from the club ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


