‘Interesting’, ‘Finally’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to important club update ahead of 2021/22 season

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Pearce has issued an update on behalf of Derby County’s Board of Directors to the club’s supporters.

It was a frustrating season for the Rams, as Wayne Rooney’s side avoided relegation into League One on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

The update included from Pearce included words on the proposed takeover by Erik Alonso, with the transaction ‘no longer under consideration’.

“In respect to the agreement with No Limits Sports Limited, this transaction is no longer under consideration.

“An announcement was made in April that a deal was agreed between Mel Morris and No Limits Sports Limited, but subsequent developments mean the deal is no longer an option.”

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to react to this recent update, with the majority being pleased to see some communication from the club ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Thank you nice to see Erik has gone — Lucy Dolby (@Lucy1Dolby) May 20, 2021

Load of waffle. Heard it all before — James Wright (@jwright_1992) May 20, 2021

Thank you for the response. It just didn't need all the fans to club together to put this message out!! Good to know there are a number of options looking to take the club forward 🤞 COYR — THE Lewis Howkins (@Lewis_Howkins) May 20, 2021

I appreciate the update, clearly would have been better to have not been prompted but still happy a brief has been put out, positive we have active discussions for the club and ground and hopefully we can start off a new sooner rather than later, more updates soon please🐏 — Derbyrams (@Pat00758889Pat) May 20, 2021

Finally we heard a response — harjyot bains (@bainsharjyot) May 20, 2021

That’s a decent statement to be fair, hopefully the due diligence can carry over quickly to the new owners as Rooney has a massive rebuilding job on his hands. — James Atkin (@jamesDCFCatkin) May 20, 2021

Ever heard the phrase actions speak louder than words — Slater (@ILSONLOYAL) May 20, 2021

Finally, good response 👏 — 𝙅 (@b0ringgi3lby) May 20, 2021

Way overdue, but fair enough — Chris Redwood (@credwood_dcfc91) May 20, 2021

We slate the club so much but this morning I think they deserve praise for finally engaging with us, so much more work to be done behind the scenes before we can be comfortable about our future as #dcfcfans. https://t.co/ThIcd03KrO — Pub Talk Football (@PubTalkFootbal1) May 20, 2021

relying on the youth lads next season then, gonna be interesting https://t.co/MVKvmNq4i7 — blake (@blakedcfc) May 20, 2021

Better late than never 😂 https://t.co/968m56gPnK — Ashley Chapman (@AshChapman94) May 20, 2021